🎃Scary-good weather for Halloween👻

A small rain chance briefly returns on Saturday

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Halloween Update

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • COLD AM, PERFECT PM: We’ll go from 40s to upper-70s later today
  • TRICK-OR-TREAT: Evening’s a treat, with temps in the 50s & 60s
  • SMALL RAIN CHANCE SATURDAY: A few spotty showers

FORECAST

HALLOWEEN FORECAST IS A TREAT

We’ll begin in the low-40s and end up in the upper-70s. Sunny skies, low humidity, and a light breeze expected today.

Today's high temperatures

That means the trick-or-treat forecast is close to perfect, too. Sunset is scheduled for 6:48pm.

Trick-or-treat forecast

SMALL RAIN CHANCE SATURDAY, SUN RETURNS SUNDAY

An upper level disturbance will swing through the area tomorrow. There will be just enough moisture to generate partly to mostly cloudy skies and a shower or two. Rain chances sit at 20% on Saturday and anything we see will be light. Skies clear Saturday night and Sunday brings a return to beautiful weather.

Weekend breakdown

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

