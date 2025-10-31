🎃Scary-good weather for Halloween👻

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

COLD AM, PERFECT PM: We’ll go from 40s to upper-70s later today

TRICK-OR-TREAT: Evening’s a treat, with temps in the 50s & 60s

SMALL RAIN CHANCE SATURDAY: A few spotty showers

FORECAST

HALLOWEEN FORECAST IS A TREAT

We’ll begin in the low-40s and end up in the upper-70s. Sunny skies, low humidity, and a light breeze expected today.

Today's high temperatures (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

That means the trick-or-treat forecast is close to perfect, too. Sunset is scheduled for 6:48pm.

Trick-or-treat forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

SMALL RAIN CHANCE SATURDAY, SUN RETURNS SUNDAY

An upper level disturbance will swing through the area tomorrow. There will be just enough moisture to generate partly to mostly cloudy skies and a shower or two. Rain chances sit at 20% on Saturday and anything we see will be light. Skies clear Saturday night and Sunday brings a return to beautiful weather.

Weekend breakdown (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

