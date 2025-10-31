🎃Scary-good weather for Halloween👻 A small rain chance briefly returns on Saturday Halloween Update (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved) FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS COLD AM, PERFECT PM: We’ll go from 40s to upper-70s later today TRICK-OR-TREAT: Evening’s a treat, with temps in the 50s & 60s SMALL RAIN CHANCE SATURDAY: A few spotty showers FORECAST HALLOWEEN FORECAST IS A TREAT
We’ll begin in the low-40s and end up in the upper-70s. Sunny skies, low humidity, and a light breeze expected today.
Today's high temperatures (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)
That means the trick-or-treat forecast is close to perfect, too. Sunset is scheduled for 6:48pm.
Trick-or-treat forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved) SMALL RAIN CHANCE SATURDAY, SUN RETURNS SUNDAY
An upper level disturbance will swing through the area tomorrow. There will be just enough moisture to generate partly to mostly cloudy skies and a shower or two. Rain chances sit at 20% on Saturday and anything we see will be light. Skies clear Saturday night and Sunday brings a return to beautiful weather.
Weekend breakdown (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved) Daily Forecast
About the Author Justin Horne headshot
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.
