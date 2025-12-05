Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
47º
Join Insider for Free

Weather

Light showers this morning, blue skies this weekend

Despite another front Sunday, warm weather lies ahead

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Warm & sunny weather this weekend (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • LIGHT SHOWERS EARLY: Sprinkles, very light showers through noon today
  • MOSTLY CLOUDY, MILD THIS AFTERNOON: Highs in the mid-50s
  • BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND: Blue skies and comfortable temperatures

FORECAST

TODAY

Our bout with cold weather is quickly coming to an end. After some very light rain this morning (minor impacts to the commute), we’ll see cloudy to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. There should be just enough sun shining through to get temperatures in the mid-50s.

Today's Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

THIS WEEKEND

Clouds may linger into early Saturday morning, before skies clear for the rest of the weekend. Saturday will be significantly warmer, with highs in the low-70s. A weak front will slide through on Sunday, briefly kicking up winds. Temps on Sunday will still be mild (near 70).

NEXT WEEK

While Monday will be a bit cooler thanks to Sunday’s front, the rest of week brings above average temperatures. It’ll also be rain-free.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

Recommended Videos