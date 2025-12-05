Light showers this morning, blue skies this weekend

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

LIGHT SHOWERS EARLY: Sprinkles, very light showers through noon today

MOSTLY CLOUDY, MILD THIS AFTERNOON: Highs in the mid-50s

BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND: Blue skies and comfortable temperatures

FORECAST

TODAY

Our bout with cold weather is quickly coming to an end. After some very light rain this morning (minor impacts to the commute), we’ll see cloudy to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. There should be just enough sun shining through to get temperatures in the mid-50s.

THIS WEEKEND

Clouds may linger into early Saturday morning, before skies clear for the rest of the weekend. Saturday will be significantly warmer, with highs in the low-70s. A weak front will slide through on Sunday, briefly kicking up winds. Temps on Sunday will still be mild (near 70).

NEXT WEEK

While Monday will be a bit cooler thanks to Sunday’s front, the rest of week brings above average temperatures. It’ll also be rain-free.

