Light showers this morning, blue skies this weekend Despite another front Sunday, warm weather lies ahead Warm & sunny weather this weekend (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved) FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS LIGHT SHOWERS EARLY: Sprinkles, very light showers through noon today MOSTLY CLOUDY, MILD THIS AFTERNOON: Highs in the mid-50s BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND: Blue skies and comfortable temperatures FORECAST TODAY
Our bout with cold weather is quickly coming to an end. After some very light rain this morning (minor impacts to the commute), we’ll see cloudy to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. There should be just enough sun shining through to get temperatures in the mid-50s.
Today's Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) THIS WEEKEND
Clouds may linger into early Saturday morning, before skies clear for the rest of the weekend. Saturday will be significantly warmer, with highs in the low-70s. A weak front will slide through on Sunday, briefly kicking up winds. Temps on Sunday will still be mild (near 70).
NEXT WEEK
While Monday will be a bit cooler thanks to Sunday’s front, the rest of week brings above average temperatures. It’ll also be rain-free.
Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)
Daily Forecast
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Justin Horne headshot
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.
Here’s what the KSAT newsroom listened to in 2025 ▶ 0:56 Here’s what the KSAT newsroom listened to in 2025 ‘I wouldn’t have left you’: Good Samaritan left critically injured after Universal City hit-and-run ▶ 0:32 ‘I wouldn’t have left you’: Good Samaritan left critically injured after Universal City hit-and-run Amazon’s Prime Air drone deliveries are in full swing across San Antonio ▶ 1:26 Amazon’s Prime Air drone deliveries are in full swing across San Antonio The Running Event kicks off downtown ahead of inaugural San Antonio Marathon_Trim ▶ 1:03 The Running Event kicks off downtown ahead of inaugural San Antonio Marathon_Trim Castle Hills nursing home resident spreads warmth with handmade hats for San Antonio’s community ▶ 1:52 Castle Hills nursing home resident spreads warmth with handmade hats for San Antonio’s community San Antonio could test drive lower speed limits, but funding issues may push it down the road ▶ 0:57 San Antonio could test drive lower speed limits, but funding issues may push it down the road Body cam captures LOPD officer making false claims about business owner months before owner’s arrest ▶ 1:03 Body cam captures LOPD officer making false claims about business owner months before owner’s arrest Road closures to be aware of during the San Antonio Marathon ▶ 1:55 Road closures to be aware of during the San Antonio Marathon Mother of Texas A&M student demands answers after daughter’s fatal fall from high-rise in Austin ▶ 2:07 Mother of Texas A&M student demands answers after daughter’s fatal fall from high-rise in Austin Do police have to wait 24 hours to declare an adult missing? ▶ 2:20 Do police have to wait 24 hours to declare an adult missing? Harlandale ISD teacher arrested, accused of sexual assault of child, SAPD says ▶ 1:05 Harlandale ISD teacher arrested, accused of sexual assault of child, SAPD says Mother questions circumstances surrounding death of daughter, a Texas A&M student, in Austin ▶ 1:03 Mother questions circumstances surrounding death of daughter, a Texas A&M student, in Austin Ousted Alamo Trust president questions timing of resignation request ▶ 1:13 Ousted Alamo Trust president questions timing of resignation request Prepare to pay a $45 fee to fly if you don't have a Real ID ▶ 0:35 Prepare to pay a $45 fee to fly if you don't have a Real ID Some UTSA students forced to move dorm rooms as school complies with state’s ‘bathroom bill’ ▶ 1:08 Some UTSA students forced to move dorm rooms as school complies with state’s ‘bathroom bill’ How to share your San Antonio Marathon pics & videos to KSAT Connect ▶ 0:29 How to share your San Antonio Marathon pics & videos to KSAT Connect How Black Friday can make the economy seem healthier than it is ▶ 1:18 How Black Friday can make the economy seem healthier than it is Interactive map shows car burglaries at popular San Antonio shopping centers ▶ 0:32 Interactive map shows car burglaries at popular San Antonio shopping centers Experience San Antonio’s newest drive-thru Christmas light display “The Light Park” at Wolff Stadium ▶ 1:04 Experience San Antonio’s newest drive-thru Christmas light display “The Light Park” at Wolff Stadium 1-on-1 with Colin Allred, candidate for US Senate ▶ 0:41 1-on-1 with Colin Allred, candidate for US Senate James Talarico shares his favorite things about Texas ▶ 1:48 James Talarico shares his favorite things about Texas David Elder tries entrees, drinks and desserts at Salsita at the Rim ▶ 1:29 David Elder tries entrees, drinks and desserts at Salsita at the Rim David Elder tries the Tres Leches Strawberry Matcha Latte from La Panaderia ▶ 0:54 David Elder tries the Tres Leches Strawberry Matcha Latte from La Panaderia David Elder tries Snow Island in San Antonio ▶ 2:51 David Elder tries Snow Island in San Antonio Surf & Turf at Sea Island Shrimp House ▶ 0:39 Surf & Turf at Sea Island Shrimp House Previous photo Next photo