WEEKEND FORECAST: Beautiful, small rain chance Saturday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Comfortable

20% CHANCE SATURDAY: A brief, afternoon shower is possible

SUNDAY: Nearly perfect! Sunny, low humidity, comfortable

THIS WEEK: Rain-free. Slightly warmer

FORECAST

Great weather this weekend for any Día de los Muertos activities! There is a very small chance for rain today, but don’t let it cancel your plans!

SATURDAY

There's a very small chance for a stray shower Saturday afternoon as a cool front moves through (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A weak cool front will approach. So, you’ll notice increasing clouds. There may be *just* enough moisture out there to squeeze a few rain drops out of the clouds. Coverage will be low (20%), and any rain would be brief. Otherwise, a great day with a high in the mid-70s.

SUNDAY

By sunrise, it’ll be chilly. Expect a morning in the upper-40s. Totally sunny and comfortable with low humidity. The high will be in the low- to mid-70s. Perfect!!

THIS WEEK

No rain expected. It’ll simply be sunny and gradually warmer each day.

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

TIME CHANGE

Don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour! Starting Sunday the sun will rise and set an hour earlier!

We gain an hour overnight as daylight saving time ends (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

