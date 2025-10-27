Get ready to ‘fall back’ as daylight saving time ends this week

It’s that time of year again – time to “fall back.” As Cher once sang, “If I could turn back time…”

Daylight Saving Time officially ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 2, meaning we will turn the clocks back one hour and return to standard time.

That’s right — you’ll gain an extra hour of sleep Saturday night.

Most smartphones and digital devices will automatically adjust, but don’t forget to manually change the clocks on your microwave, oven, car radio, and alarm clocks before heading to bed.

HOW DOES THIS AFFECT OUR DAYLIGHT

Once we roll back the clocks, you’ll notice an immediate change: the sun will rise and set an hour earlier. Mornings will be a bit brighter, but evenings will get darker sooner. Here’s what sunrise and sunset times will look like in San Antonio through next week:

Date Sunrise Sunset Saturday, November 1 7:47 a.m. 6:47 p.m. Sunday, November 2 6:48 a.m. 5:46 p.m. Monday, November 3 6:48 a.m. 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, November 4 6:49 a.m. 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, November 5 6:50 a.m. 5:44 p.m. Thursday, November 6 6:51 a.m. 5:43 p.m. Friday, November 7 6:51 a.m. 5:43 p.m.

The days will continue to shorten until we reach the Winter Solstice on Dec. 21, the shortest day of the year.

A FEW FUN TIME CHANGE FACTS

It’s often called “daylight savings time,” but the correct term is actually daylight saving time — no “s.”

Not every state observes the biannual time change. Hawaii and most of Arizona stay on standard time year-round.

Texas still participates, so yes, we’re all turning those clocks back together.

The end of Daylight Saving Time is also a great reminder to check the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

WHAT TO EXPECT

As we “fall back,” the earlier sunsets can sometimes take people by surprise — especially during that first week. You might notice your evening commute feels darker, and it’ll take a few days for your body clock to fully adjust.

On the bright side, those crisp fall mornings will start with a little more daylight. So enjoy that extra hour of sleep, savor a cozy fall morning.

