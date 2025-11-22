Skip to main content
Weather

Cooler Weekend with Spotty Showers Before Thanksgiving Chill

Lingering coastal showers Saturday give way to isolated storms Sunday

Shelby Ebertowski, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

8 Day Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • LINGERING COASTAL SHOWERS: Few showers and isolated storms continue along the Coastal Plains.
  • WEEKEND RAIN: Isolated showers and few thunderstorms develop Sunday with mild temperatures and lower humidity.
  • THANKSGIVING: Fall-like temperatures expected for Thanksgiving with colder air arriving Wednesday.

FORECAST

TODAY

Slow-moving Pacific front east and southeast of San Antonio; showers and isolated storms continue Saturday morning, especially Coastal Plains. The bigger story will be the drop in humidity, making for a noticeably more comfortable weekend.

Cooler over the weekend with a possible shower (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

SUNDAY

Sunday brings a slightly better chance of rain (around 30%), mainly west and northwest of the city, as moisture increases aloft and a strengthening southwesterly flow supports isolated elevated thunderstorms. Rainfall totals remain modest—mostly a few hundredths to a few tenths—though an isolated heavier shower can’t be ruled out.

EARLY NEXT WEEK

A stronger Pacific front arrives late Sunday night into Monday, bringing a line of showers and thunderstorms during the first half of the day. Widespread heavy totals aren’t expected, but localized pockets of 1″+ inches could occur.

Showers and thunderstorms Monday bring light rainfall accumulation (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

THROUGH THANKSGIVING

Behind Monday’s system, a much cooler, drier airmass settles in midweek. Expect highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s—with some 30s in the Hill Country—making for a cool and truly fall-like Thanksgiving.

Cooler by the middle of next week and Thanksgiving Day (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

High pressure should hold through Friday before a new western-U.S. trough begins to transition the region back toward warmer conditions next weekend.

8 Day Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

