Windy & cooler today, stronger cold front this weekend

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

WINDY & COOLER TODAY: Gusts to 35 mph this morning, highs in the 60s

COMFORTABLE THANKSGIVING: Clouds increase late, temps mid-60s

WEEKEND: Cloudy Friday, damp Saturday, windy & cold Sunday

FORECAST

TODAY

Strong north winds, with gusts up to 35 mph, will be around through midday. Today’s highs will run about 15-20° cooler than yesterday. We’ll reach the upper-60s for highs, with sunny skies.

🦃THANKSGIVING🦃

No changes here. After a cold start in the 40s, mostly clear skies will get us into the mid-60s by the afternoon. Clouds will start to increase late in the day and skies will become cloudy by Friday morning.

BUSY WEEKEND, STRONG FRONT SATURDAY NIGHT

Prepare for a roller coaster ride!

Friday will be cloudy and mild. Drizzle and light showers will develop Friday night, peaking Saturday morning. Fog is also possible early on Saturday. Showers and a stray storm will develop ahead of a strong front. The front is scheduled to move through Saturday night.

Sunday will be MUCH COOLER and WINDY. Gusts to 40 mph are possible Sunday morning. The front should sweep away any rain and we likely will see some peeks of sun. Still, high temperatures will only reach the mid-50s.

COLD MONDAY

Monday may be our coolest day of all, with cloudy skies and a chance for showers. The clouds will lock in the cold, with highs struggling to get out of the 40s.

