Runners share their wellness journeys on KSAT Connect ahead of the San Antonio Marathon

SAN ANTONIO – Runners, joggers and walkers shared their health and fitness experiences on KSAT Connect in anticipation of the San Antonio Marathon this weekend.

Ahead of the inaugural SATX Marathon on Dec. 7, KSAT invites you to share photos, short videos and personal stories about why you are running, who you’re running for and what the race means to them.

>> What to know about the San Antonio Marathon: Street closures, routes, expo

Check out these photos and videos uploaded to KSAT Connect:

Raul Running the SA Rock and Roll Marathon, 2yrs. With my dog Cannoli. We ran 26.2 miles. This year, I will be running solo, 26.2 miles. With my dog Cannoli, running the last 3 miles. Crosssing the finish line together. 21 hours ago 0 Northwest Side

Jam1230 --My running journey started many years ago with a prayer for discipline to exercise consistently and from my first run to my current exercise activity I thank God for the ability to do so. As many of my immediate family members battle diabetes, I strive to exercise diligently keeping them in mind and believing for them to remain courageous in their fight. Endurance running has shown me enhanced health, physical growth and increased faith. I'm so glad to participate in the first San Antonio Half Marathon this weekend. Good luck and God bless all participants. Julian 1 day ago 0 Fair Oaks Ranch

LisaEscoRodz Training for San Antonio Half Marathon 1 day ago 1 Downtown

How to participate:

Open the KSAT News app, KSAT Weather app, or visit the KSAT Connect web page . We recommend using the KSAT News app for regular access to KSAT Connect!

If you’re on the KSAT News app, click KSAT Connect in the navigation bar at the bottom of your screen. If you’re in the KSAT Weather Authority app, open the navigation bar at the top left of your screen and click KSAT Connect.

Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”

Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”

Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.

Select “Outdoors” as the channel and “Activities” as the category.

Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.

Click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

KSAT may select submissions to feature on air and online. KSAT encourages entrants to respect privacy and only post media they own or have permission to share.

Share your training, your triumphs and the reasons you run — KSAT wants to tell your story.

