Runners share their wellness journeys on KSAT Connect ahead of the San Antonio Marathon

This photo is me three years ago, completing my sixth half marathon. Two years ago, I was diagnosed with breast cancer and went through chemo and radiation. That whole process took me a year and then it’s taking me another year to train but I’m excited for the upcoming half.
Running the SA Rock and Roll Marathon, 2yrs. With my dog Cannoli. We ran 26.2 miles. This year, I will be running solo, 26.2 miles. With my dog Cannoli, running the last 3 miles. Crosssing the finish line together.
--My running journey started many years ago with a prayer for discipline to exercise consistently and from my first run to my current exercise activity I thank God for the ability to do so. As many of my immediate family members battle diabetes, I strive to exercise diligently keeping them in mind and believing for them to remain courageous in their fight. Endurance running has shown me enhanced health, physical growth and increased faith. I'm so glad to participate in the first San Antonio Half Marathon this weekend. Good luck and God bless all participants.
Julian
Finding time to train as a mom isn’t always easy, but with the help of my village we made it happen! So pumped to be running my 6th half marathon, and this time with our little boy on board!🤰Huge thanks to my family and friends for their endless support during this training season. SATX, let’s crush this! 🏃♀️💥
Share your training, your triumphs and the reasons you run — KSAT wants to tell your story.