Share your Spurs game day photos, videos on KSAT Connect

FILE - The Coyote, right, San Antonio Spurs' mascot, greets fans during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 113-103. (AP Photo/Darren Abate, File)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs are officially back for the 2025-26 season, and KSAT wants to see how you celebrate and support the Silver and Black.

With the team off to a strong start at 4-0, have you been to a game yet? Submit your photos and videos on KSAT Connect. Your submissions could be featured on-air or online!

Take a look at Spurs fans celebrating the new season:

Spurs fans celebrating the new season at the Frost Bank Center on Sunday! GoSpursGo! 15 hours ago 0 East Side

How to upload to KSAT Connect:

The first step is to open your KSAT News app, KSAT Weather Authority App, or the KSAT Connect website

On the KSAT app, click the “hamburger icon” on the top left side. You will click KSAT Insider and see KSAT Connect. If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the top left side “hamburger icon” and click KSAT Connect.

After you are on the KSAT Connect page, click the orange “upload pin” button, and it will ask you to log in or create a KSAT Insider account.

Once signed in, click the orange “upload pin” and then click the blue “choose a file” button to choose the photo or video you want to upload.

Select the channel and category.

Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.

The last step is to click the orange “upload” button at the bottom right of your screen to submit your highlights.

