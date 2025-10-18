H-E-B and Spurs renew partnership with new commercials, fan events for NBA season

Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox star in H-E-B's newest commercial ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season.

SAN ANTONIO – As the NBA season approaches, H-E-B and the San Antonio Spurs are teaming up again to launch new commercials and a series of community outreach events celebrating their longstanding partnership.

In a news release, H-E-B said it released its first commercial titled “The List” on Oct. 18, just days before the Spurs’ season opener. The 2025-26 NBA regular season is set to start on Tuesday, Oct. 21.

The ad features point guard De’Aaron Fox and forward Victor Wembanyama. In the spot, Fox asks Wembanyama if he needs anything from H-E-B, the release states.

Wembanyama quickly responds and grabs an “oversized, never-ending” list that winds past teammates and sends the Spurs Coyote running for cover.

The San Antonio-based grocer said a second commercial is set to debut later this season, which will feature Wembanyama, Fox and guard Stephon Castle.

Fans can watch the commercials on H-E-B’s YouTube channel, social media platforms and on television as they air.

“As two longstanding local brands, a love of our shared San Antonio roots and South Texas community is what drives our work together, and we feel grateful each season to share these moments of fun and fandom with our community, through such an iconic commercial series,” Becky Kimbro, senior vice president of brand engagement for the Spurs.

Starting the season’s opening week, the release states H-E-B and the Spurs will also give out regular-season game tickets, co-branded swag and other prizes to fans in San Antonio.

Throughout the season, there will be in-arena experiences and community activities at Spurs games, H-E-B stores and throughout the Alamo City, the company said.

The collaboration between H-E-B and the Spurs began in 2004, when they launched a series of commercials that became fan favorites, the release stated. Since then, the two have partnered on community projects, player appearances and fan appreciation events.

“Each year, we look forward to partnering with the Spurs on these playful commercials as a way to entertain our fans at the start of the season,” said Ashwin Nathan, H-E-B group vice president of marketing.

