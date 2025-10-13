San Antonio Spurs unveil new statement edition uniform for 2025-26 season

September 23, 2025, San Antonio, TX: San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle poses for a photo during internal content day at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas Tuesday, September 23, 2025. (Photo by Reginald Thomas II/San Antonio Spurs)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs have shared a first look at the new statement edition uniform for the 2025-26 season.

This marks the first change to the statement uniform since the 2022-23 season and will serve as the team’s alternative uniform for the next three seasons, the team said in a news release.

Recommended Videos

The most notable change: the jersey features “San Antonio” in place of the “Spurs” wordmark on the front of the uniform.

The first core uniform since 1989 to have this wordmark replacement, the jersey is meant to lean into the team’s “reverence and love for their home city.”

Other new changes include a “Go Spurs Go” wordmark above the anthem tag on the front jersey, the Spurs logo blended into the side panels of the sports and the team’s new partner, Ledger, represented on the jersey patch for their first season.

September 23, 2025, San Antonio, TX: during internal content day at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas Tuesday, September 23, 2025. (Photo by Reginald Thomas II/San Antonio Spurs) (©2025 Reginald Thomas II/San Antonio Spurs)

The uniforms will make their season debut on Nov. 7 in a matchup against the Houston Rockets at the Frost Bank Center. They will be worn 18 more times in the 82-game season.

The jerseys are now available at the Spurs Fan Shop at the Frost Bank Center and can be viewed online here.

Read also: