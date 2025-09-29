PHOTOS: Go inside the Spurs’ 2025 media day 🏀
KSAT talked to players and head coach Mitch Johnson before training camp started
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs on Monday welcomed media to the Victory Capital Performance Center for interviews, photos and more during their 2025 media day.
KSAT 12 Sports Director Larry Ramirez sat down with guard De’Aaron Fox and forward Jeremy Sochan. Those interviews will start airing on KSAT Sports Now in the coming weeks.
>> Where’s Wembanyama? Spurs star discusses his summer vacation around San Antonio and the globe
Scroll to see photos and interviews from Monday’s media day.
This year, the Spurs will kick off regular season play on Oct. 22 when they face the Dallas Mavericks.
KSAT will air two of the team’s 22 nationally televised games, including a Christmas Day game against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City.
