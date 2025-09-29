PHOTOS: Go inside the Spurs’ 2025 media day 🏀

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs on Monday welcomed media to the Victory Capital Performance Center for interviews, photos and more during their 2025 media day.

KSAT 12 Sports Director Larry Ramirez sat down with guard De’Aaron Fox and forward Jeremy Sochan. Those interviews will start airing on KSAT Sports Now in the coming weeks.

Scroll to see photos and interviews from Monday’s media day.

Players pose during 2025 Spurs Media Day (KSAT 2025)

Victor Wembanyama poses during 2025 Spurs Media Day (KSAT 2025)

Victor Wembanyama looks at a photo taken by a team photographer during 2025 Spurs Media Day (KSAT 2025)

Larry Ramirez sits down with De'Aaron Fox during Media Day (KSAT 2025)

Jeremy Sochan talks to reporters during Spurs Media Day (KSAT 2025)

Players pose during 2025 Spurs Media Day (KSAT 2025)

KSAT Sports Director Larry Ramirez with anchors Mary Rominger and RJ Marquez (KSAT 2025)

Keldon Johnson poses during media day (KSAT 2025)

RJ Marquez does a liveshot during 2025 Spurs Media Day (KSAT 2025)

Victor Wembanyama poses during 2025 Spurs Media Day (KSAT 2025)

KSAT News Operations manager Jason Foster and Photographer Mark Mendez. (KSAT 2025)

Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson addresses reporters at Media Day (KSAT 2025)

Keldon Johnson talks to reporters during Media Day (KSAT 2025)

Larry Ramirez sits down with Jeremy Sochan during Media Day (KSAT 2025)

Keldon Johnson talks to reporters during Media Day (KSAT 2025)

This year, the Spurs will kick off regular season play on Oct. 22 when they face the Dallas Mavericks.

KSAT will air two of the team’s 22 nationally televised games, including a Christmas Day game against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City.

