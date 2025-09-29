Spurs’ All-Star point guard De’Aaron Fox unlikely to play in season opener

SAN ANTONIO – Injury updates were a talking point on Spurs media day.

Spurs point guard De’Aaron Fox hinted that it’s unlikely he’ll be medically cleared in time to play in the season opener against the Dallas Mavericks.

Fox’s uncertain return to the court revolves around a right hamstring injury that happened during summer workouts.

“I don’t think I’ll be playing for opening night. I definitely won’t be playing in the preseason, that’s for sure,” Fox said, in part. “But we’re playing it by ear, and like I said, I feel like I can play right now.”

Fox was previously acquired by San Antonio in early February in a three-team trade. His season was cut short due to an injury to his left pinky finger. The issue prompted surgery to repair tendon damage, the team said at the time.

>>Spurs announce point guard De’Aaron Fox will have season-ending surgery

Fox appeared in just 17 games with San Antonio last season and only five of them with French phenom Victor Wembanyama, whose season ended prematurely because of a blood clot in his right shoulder.

Despite the hamstring setback, Fox said on Monday that he feels like he could play right now.

“Yeah, I mean, I feel good. I felt like I could have played a little bit ago, but they’re not letting me,” Fox said. “So, we’re taking it day-by-day, but I feel great.”

Fox told reporters that he recently reached speeds of 15 miles per hour on the treadmill, which he believes suggests a rather soon return to the hardwood.

“I’m not going to lie to you. I ran; I was running 15 miles per hour. That’s why I say I think I’m ready, like I’m running at 15 miles per hour already, and they say that no player, I think, last year ran over 18 miles per hour.”

Even when Fox has not been on the court, the former Kentucky Wildcat said it has been beneficial to be around the team.

“It’s been great. I mean, I’ve been able to be on the court with guys, and even when I haven’t, I’ve been around,” Fox said. “So just being able to build that chemistry, and obviously, you know, teams want to get better during the offseason, and you want to get better as individuals.”

Fox — who spent eight seasons in Sacramento before coming to San Antonio — signed a four-year maximum contract extension worth nearly $229 million in August, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The extension will end with the 2029-2030 NBA season.

Spurs More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

More 2025 Spurs Media Day coverage on KSAT: