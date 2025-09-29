‘I feel good’: Spurs rookie Dylan Harper optimistic about pre-season return after thumb surgery

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs rookie Dylan Harper could return to action before the start of the regular season.

The No. 2 overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft told reporters on Monday that he “definitely believes” there’s a possibility that he’ll suit up for the pre-season.

Harper had suffered a thumb injury during an offseason workout in early September, the team previously announced. He later had successful surgery to repair a partially torn ligament.

“For me personally, I feel good,” Harper said. “I think rehab has been going very well and just been trying to stay at it day by day.”

Harper also said that he believes the thumb injury was an accident. He was unclear what had caused the injury, but he knew that something was off when he felt his thumb.

The left-handed guard from Rutgers University shared on Spurs media day that the injury has not significantly impacted his mindset.

“In my head, it’s like, I’d rather have to sit out now than have to sit out during the year,” Harper said, in part. “So, just having that mindset, just getting back and better before the season starts.”

Harper told reporters that Spurs medical personnel have been taping a splint around his injured hand following the surgery. It’s unclear, however, if Harper will wear the splint this year.

He has not received the go-ahead to fully participate in practices.

“I can do a little bit of basketball, shooting here and there, just working on my conditioning,” Harper said. “Not really a lot of contact yet, but just getting a feel for the ball again.”

Once Harper fully recovers from the thumb injury, he stated that Spurs fans can expect a winner out of him.

“I think that’s something that I try to pride myself on, just trying to make the winning plays, whether that’s having to score the ball, play defense, facilitate, just do anything to help the team win,” Harper said.

Harper does not want to limit his role with the team. Instead, the 19-year-old said that he’s willing to do whatever the Spurs’ coaching staff tells him to do.

“I mean, my role is just, whatever I can do to help the team win, and whatever coach tells me to do, that’s what I’m going to do,” Harper said. “So, I mean, just having that mindset, I think for me is probably the biggest thing, just trying to be all around.”

The Spurs begin their preseason with a matchup against Guangzhou on Monday, Oct. 6. If Harper isn’t medically cleared to play by then, he could potentially be in the latter half of the team’s preseason schedule.

