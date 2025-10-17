San Antonio Spurs extend team options for Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs announced on Thursday that they are exercising the fourth-year and third-year team options for forward Victor Wembanyama and guard Stephon Castle, respectively.

The exercising of both players’ team options on their rookie deals means they will be under club control through the 2026-27 season.

Wembanyama was the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $55 million.

Castle, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, signed his four-year rookie contract worth $41 million.

Wembanyama and Castle were both named Rookie of the Year in their respective debut seasons and are expected to suit up for the season opener against the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 22.

More recent Spurs coverage on KSAT: