Spurs rookie Dylan Harper cleared to play, takes court in team’s third preseason game

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s newest lottery pick has finally checked into a game as a member of the Silver and Black.

Spurs guard Dylan Harper, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, was medically cleared to play before Friday’s preseason game against the Utah Jazz.

Harper wasted little time getting acclimated to the NBA.

Dylan Harper scores just seconds into his Spurs preseason debut pic.twitter.com/bWdYzsxBXv — Josh Paredes (@Josh810) October 11, 2025

Harper had surgery on Sept. 5 to repair a partially torn ligament in his left thumb. He injured his thumb during a workout earlier that week.

During Spurs Media Day on Sept. 29, Harper told reporters that his rehab had been progressing well.

“For me, personally, I feel good,” Harper said. “I think rehab has been going very well and just been trying to stay at it day-by-day.”

The Spurs will open their regular season schedule on Oct. 22 against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m.

