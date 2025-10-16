Spurs’ Jeremy Sochan out for opening night due to sprained wrist, team says

(Godofredo A. Vásquez, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan is out for opening night due to a sprained left wrist, the team announced on Thursday.

Sochan suffered the injury on Wednesday in a five-on-five scrimmage. According to The Athletic, he’ll enter the season listed as day-to-day.

In addition to Sochan, San Antonio is also expected to be without De’Aaron Fox in the season-opener against the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 22.

Fox is currently battling a right hamstring injury that happened in summer workouts, he told reporters on media day.

Sochan played in a career-low 54 regular-season games last season, when he was sidelined for weeks because of a fractured thumb.

He’s missed the preseason after injuring his calf muscle in August while training for Team Poland ahead of the EuroBasket 2025 tournament.

