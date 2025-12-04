New marathon course showcases San Antonio’s unique communities, driving business to local storefronts

SAN ANTONIO – The barricades are stacked, and the countdown clocks are ticking.

San Antonio’s inaugural marathon is now just days away. Across the weekend are three races: a 5K, a half-marathon and a full marathon. In total, 18,000 people are expected to run.

The year’s marathon brings a new course to runners, one that emphasizes neighborhoods and small businesses. After a Monday news conference, KSAT spoke 1-on-1 with San Antonio Sports President and CEO Jenny Carnes.

Carnes said organizers designed the new route to show the Alamo City off.

“We knew we wanted something completely different,” Carnes said. “We wanted to put an emphasis on our own community.”

Runners will travel through neighborhoods like King William, Monte Vista, Olmos Park, Alamo Heights and Pearl.

Small businesses along the new course, like Bubbles & Bourbon, said this weekend will bring new opportunities to their storefronts.

“It’s really exciting,” Bubbles & Bourbon co-owner Michael Pfeiffer said. “It’s going to be great for the downtown area and the Pearl area. And it’s gonna really help us out too.”

The expected surge in interest isn’t just happening along the route. San Antonio Sports said it’s showing up in race registration, as well.

All three races this weekend are sold out. Carnes said there are more than twice as many marathon runners this year than the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon had last year.

Click here for a guide to navigate this marathon weekend.

More San Antonio Marathon coverage on KSAT: