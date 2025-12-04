Skip to main content
Local News

The Running Event kicks off downtown ahead of inaugural San Antonio Marathon

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

The Running Event kicks off downtown ahead of inaugural San Antonio Marathon (Andrew Wilson, KSAT 2025)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio hosted The Running Event for the first time, showcasing specialty running and outdoor brands.

The expo is being held from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4 at the Henry B. González Convention Center ahead of Sunday’s inaugural San Antonio Marathon.

