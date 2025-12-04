The Running Event kicks off downtown ahead of inaugural San Antonio Marathon The Running Event kicks off downtown ahead of inaugural San Antonio Marathon (Andrew Wilson, KSAT 2025) SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio hosted The Running Event for the first time, showcasing specialty running and outdoor brands. The Running Event in San Antonio at the Henry B Gonzalez Convention Center (KSAT 2025) The Running Event in San Antonio at the Henry B Gonzalez Convention Center (KSAT 2025)
The expo is being held from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4 at the Henry B. González Convention Center ahead of Sunday’s inaugural San Antonio Marathon.
Check out the event in the video player above.
