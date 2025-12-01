What to know about the San Antonio Marathon: Street closures, routes, expo

The San Antonio Marathon released the official course maps of the races scheduled for Dec. 7.

SAN ANTONIO – The inaugural San Antonio Marathon weekend is almost here after a year of anticipation.

The 5K will take place on Friday, with the marathon and half-marathon happening on Sunday. The races, as well as the expo, will start and end in downtown San Antonio.

During a news conference on Monday, organizers said 18,000 participants are expected this weekend.

While all three events are sold out, people can still get in on the fun by volunteering at the races, attending the expo or cheering on runners along the routes.

Here’s a guide to the San Antonio Marathon weekend:

Health and fitness expo

All participants must pick up their race packets at the San Antonio Marathon Health and Fitness Expo, located at the Henry B. González Convention Center. Runners must pick up their own packets and provide a photo ID.

Packets will include a bib, T-shirt and gear bag.

There will also be vendors with running tech, apparel, nutrition and interactive experiences

The expo is free and open to the public.

Date: Dec. 5-6, 2025

Hours: Friday, Dec. 5: Noon – 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6: 9 a.m.– 5 p.m.



There will be no packet pick-up on Sunday.

Routes

The marathon and half-marathon start at 7:15 a.m. Sunday at Main Plaza. Both races end at Hemisfair.

The course time limits for the marathon and half-marathon are seven and four hours, respectively.

The San Antonio Road Runners will provide pacing teams for both races.

Pace Times will be available for:

Half Marathon: 1:30, 1:45, 1:50, 2:00, 2:15, 2:30, and 3:00

Marathon: 3:30, 3:40, 3:50, 4:00, 4:15, 4:30, and 5:00

The San Antonio Marathon course is USATF certified and a qualifier for the Boston Marathon.

Route for the marathon on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. (San Antonio Sports)

Route for the half-marathon on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. (San Antonio Sports)

The 5K will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday.

The race, which has an hour time limit, will start and end at Hemisfair.

Route for the 5K on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. (San Antonio Sports)

Street closures

The following neighborhoods will experience some type of road closures on Sunday:

Downtown

William

Pearl/St. Mary’s Strip

River Road neighborhood

Central (Trinity, Zoo, Tri-Point)

Monte Vista

Olmos Park

Alamo Heights

Mahncke Park

Westfort Alliance

Road closures downtown start at 3 a.m. In the other areas, they will close and a rolling basis, starting at 6 a.m.

Parking will not be allowed on the race routes.

VIA bus routes affected

According to San Antonio Sports, VIA Metropolitan Transit routes will have detours in place on Sunday.

Visit viainfo.net for the latest route updates and detour details.

Call 210-362-2020 for assistance.

Rideshare drop-off locations

San Antonio Sports is encouraging runners and spectators to use rideshare apps on Sunday morning.

Those who use rideshare can direct their driver to one of the designated drop-off areas:

South End Drop-Off: Nueva Street, between Santa Rosa and Flores

North End Drop-Off: Travis Street, between Santa Rosa and Flores

Race day weather forecast

Click here for the latest running forecast in San Antonio from KSAT meteorologists.

