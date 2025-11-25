San Antonio Marathon seeks volunteers for inaugural event

With just more than a week to go until the inaugural San Antonio Marathon weekend, many runners in the San Antonio area are counting down the days.

San Antonio Sports is hosting the first San Antonio Marathon, a three-day lineup that includes a Friday night 5K under the holiday lights, a packed expo on Saturday, and both the half- and full-marathon on Sunday.

However, with all those events, it takes hundreds of volunteers to make it happen.

For longtime volunteer and runner Heather Hepp, supporting athletes along the course is a responsibility she doesn’t take lightly.

“You’re giving back to the community and you’re helping someone succeed, and you don’t know — it could be the very first time somebody is running a marathon,” Hepp said.

Hepp, who has volunteered for years, knows the importance of having volunteers on a race route because she’s also a runner.

“It’s so impactful that somebody who’s affected my journey, I now have that opportunity to share that same experience with them… on the other side of the water,” she said.

She’s one of hundreds already signed up to assist during the marathon weekend.

San Antonio Sports President & CEO Jenny Carnes said enthusiasm for the event has exceeded expectations.

“We’re anticipating 18,000-plus registrations over the three events that we have — our 5K, our half, and our full,” Carnes said. “Just couldn’t be happier about the support we’ve seen.”

And, with all those registrations, there’s still a need for volunteers.

Carnes says help is especially needed in three key areas.

“We need quite a few more people to come out and help us at our 5K on Friday night,” Carnes said. “We need volunteers at the expo. And, then at the finish line — which I think is the most rewarding place to volunteer as you see all those runners cross the line.”

For some, volunteering has even sparked inspiration.

San Antonio Sports volunteer Dan Andrews said helping at past races inspired him to become a runner himself.

“After volunteering a couple of years, I decided that seeing the people picking up their packets — if they could do it, I could do it,” Andrews said. “So about four years ago, I ran my first half-marathon ever, and I’ve been running ever since!”

San Antonio Sports encourages individuals, groups and teams to sign up.

Those interested can find full volunteer information at SanAntonioSports.org.

San Antonio Marathon weekend is happening Dec. 5-7.

