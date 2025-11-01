Skip to main content
KSAT Connect users share how they and their furry friends dressed up this Halloween

SAN ANTONIO – From Chucky to pirates, KSAT Connect users shared photos of how they dressed this Halloween.

Treviño Family Halloween 2025
SteveT11

Treviño Family Halloween 2025

0
Northwest Side

Aaliyah and Nicholas getting ready for Halloween 2025
D. Heredia

Aaliyah and Nicholas getting ready for Halloween 2025

0
Edgewood
My Miss Frizzle costume for our annual Storybook Character Parade!
Book Babe

My Miss Frizzle costume for our annual Storybook Character Parade!

0
Springvale

Users shared photos of how their furry friends dressed for the holiday too.

Pork Chop channeling Wemby this Halloween!
Ally

Pork Chop channeling Wemby this Halloween!

0
Northeast Side
Happy Halloween & Be Safe !
Elizabeth Maldonado

Happy Halloween & Be Safe !

0
Boerne
The Dude is ready for Halloween
Fritz v

The Dude is ready for Halloween

0
Mission del Lago
This is “ Lilly “ her Halloween costume
Unknown

This is " Lilly " her Halloween costume

0
Cibolo
This is Eevee (like the pokemon) she is a service dog in training. She had a great Visit to the Duseum. Wave Healthcare hosted an event to give back to the medically dependent children they service with DME supplies. They are an amazing company that always give back and take care of their clients!
oodonnaoo

This is Eevee (like the pokemon) she is a service dog in training. She had a great Visit to the Duseum. Wave Healthcare hosted an event to give back to the medically dependent children they service with DME supplies. They are an amazing company that always give back and take care of their clients!

0
San Antonio
Osiris in a cow costume
Patrick

Osiris in a cow costume

0
San Antonio International Airport Vicinity
Kiwi waiting for the tricker treaters
Wemby400

Kiwi waiting for the tricker treaters

0
San Antonio International Airport Vicinity

To submit a photo or video, check out our guide below.

  • Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
  • If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
  • Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
  • Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
  • Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
  • Select the channel and category.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step is to click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

