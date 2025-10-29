Share your cold front photos and videos on KSAT Connect

SAN ANTONIO – This week, spooky season meets sweater weather.
On Wednesday morning, the KSAT Weather Authority is forecasting a sunrise temperature near 50 degrees and an afternoon high only in the upper 60s.
And on Thursday, parts of the Hill Country could near freezing temperatures!
While it may seem like it’s not the *biggest* cold front, here in South Texas, that’s chilly enough for jacket weather.
According to KSAT’s Sarah Spivey, you’ll want to dress the kids in layers this week at the bus stop.
If you’re rocking some cold weather gear, we want to see your photos! You can also share photos or videos of your outdoor activities as you enjoy the cool weather, and you mabe featured on KSAT 12 News and KSAT.com.
To submit a photo or video, check out our guide below.
- Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
- If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
- Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
- Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
- Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
- Select the channel and category.
- Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
- The last step is to click the orange button at the bottom to upload.