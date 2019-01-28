Video shows teen waving gun around moments before 15-year-old girlfriend fatally shot

SPRING, Texas - Video obtained by KSAT 12's sister station in Houston, KPRC 2, shows the moments before a 15-year-old girl was accidentally shot and killed at a Spring, Texas, home Sunday morning.

Authorities arrested the teen's boyfriend, 17-year-old Javon Martin, in connection with her death, according to KPRC 2. He faces a charge of criminally negligent homicide.

Authorities told KPRC that Martin was playing with a rifle when he accidentally shot his girlfriend, identified by her mother as Makaila Simon, in the chest.

Video obtained by the Houston news outlet shows Martin waving a gun around. Simon's mother, Nicole Marlborough, said her daughter recorded the video on her cellphone minutes before she was shot.

In the video, Simon is heard telling Martin to stop pointing the rifle at her.

Marlborough told KPRC 2 she does not believe her daughter's death was an accident.

