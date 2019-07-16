4 wounded in shooting; McManus arrests gunman

SAN ANTONIO - Four people were wounded in a shooting Tuesday evening in the 6900 block of San Pedro Avenue.

The San Antonio Fire Department said two of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries, including one who was wounded in the abdomen multiple victims

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said he personally arrested the gunman around four blocks from the scene.

McManus said the gunman and the victims worked for a moving company.

He didn't know what triggered the shooting.

We'll have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.