WATCH: Surveillance video captures violence escalating in West Side neighborhood during party

SAN ANTONIO - Neighbors say violence from an argument at a party on the West Side over the weekend spilled into the middle of a residential street.

Surveillance video showed a car speeding, aiming for a group of people standing in the middle of the street.

The video appeared to show at least two people possibly being hit. A car could be seen reversing, hitting a truck and another parked vehicle.

The audio in the video picked up screams of panic as the car revved up and sped down the street. This time, the people in the road got out of the way.

The video shows someone open fire, aiming for the car. At least four shots were heard.

San Antonio police responded to the scene on Chihuahua Street, just south of Castroville Road, about six minutes after the shots were fired.

The video showed police searching for evidence with flashlights early Sunday morning.

Residents in the area said the violence stemmed from the argument at the party, which then spilled over into the middle of the street.

Neighbors said incidents such as the one that happened over the weekend are frequent, and they want the violence to stop.

A police report said officials were responding to a shooting in progress but found no evidence of a shooting. No injuries were reported.

The report was listed as a crash.

San Antonio police said they're investigating the incident only as a hit-and-run crash, not a shooting.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.