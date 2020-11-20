Texas woman arrested for punching officer who was trying to impound her pot belly pig, police say

A Texas woman was arrested Monday after she allegedly punched a police officer in the face for trying to impound her escaped pig.

Officer Cole Ogden with the Hooks Police Department said in a probable cause affidavit that Arianne Swenson, the owner of the pig, punched him in the face as he and two public works department employees tried to capture the stray pig.

The affidavit states that the pig was found in a yard in the 400 block of Grant Street and that “officers have responded to the area multiple times” due to the pig getting loose.

Ogden said Swenson has received multiple warnings in the past to keep her pig locked up and due to the reoccurring complaints it was decided to impound the pig.

TXK Today first reported the story Thursday and said that Swenson is being held at Bowie County jail on a charge of assault on a public servant. Her bail is set at $75,000.