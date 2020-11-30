McDonald’s cult classic, the McRib, will be back on the menu Wednesday

This photo provided by McDonald's shows the McRib sandwich. McDonalds announced that it was bringing its barbeque slathered sandwich with the cult following back for yet another run on Dec. 2. The fast-food giant said the sandwich would be available nationally for the first time since 2012, but only at participating restaurants for a limited time. (McDonald's via AP)

NEW YORK – McRib, the fast food sandwich that went viral before viral was a thing will be back on the menu starting Wednesday.

For the first time in eight years McDonald’s will be offering its barbeque slathered sandwich nationwide, but the restaurant is not disclosing just how long the cult favorite will remain on the menu.

The McRib is an elusive prize for adherents, who scour the internet for reports of its surfacing at limited locations, and for a short amount of time. There is even a website called the McRib Locator, created to spread the word about McDonald’s restaurants that are offering the boneless pork sandwich served with slivered onions and pickles on top.

McDonald’s is reintroducing the McRib nationally as it tries to regain its footing during the pandemic, which left many of its dining rooms sparsely populated or empty, though drive-thrus continued to operate.

It’s not impossible to get a McRib any time you want it, but you might need to travel to Germany, where it’s on the menu year round.

The McRib debuted nationally the U.S. in 1982.