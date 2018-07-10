WHOOP! Woman loses ring at zoo last year, gets it back thanks to fellow Aggies and Facebook

SAN ANTONIO - Lauren Snyder lost her ring at the San Antonio Zoo last July and thought she'd never see it again. But thanks to a zoo worker and the Internet, she had it back on her finger less than a day after it was found buried in mud.

On Monday, the zoo posted a picture of the 2008 Texas A&M class ring on its Facebook page after a zoo worker found it in the mud at Kronkosky's Tiny Tot Nature Spot. It was inscribed with the name Lauren Starnes. The zoo called upon Aggie Nation to locate the owner.

Snyder posted on her Facebook page that Aggies from all over the country messaged and emailed her, which was impressive given that she now goes by her married name.

"Many of them did some extensive sleuthing to figure out if I was, in fact, the right person," Snyder posted.

Just a few hours later, the zoo posted a picture of Snyder with the ring on her finger.

"You have NO idea what it feels like to get my Aggie ring back after it being gone for a FULL YEAR. I cried actual tears. I'm never taking it off again. I'm so thankful to the staff member at the San Antonio Zoo for their honesty," Snyder posted on her Facebook page.

Snyder also lost her wedding ring.

Tim Morrow, CEO of San Antonio Zoo and Zoo School, replied to her post saying he hopes they can find that, too.

"Me too! That would be amazing!" Snyder said.

