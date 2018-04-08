Woman blames cocaine in purse on windy day

FORT PIERCE, Fla. - A Florida woman is facing drug charges after she said the cocaine police found in her bag, "must have flown through the window and into (her) purse."

Kennecia Posey, 26, was stopped by Fort Pierce police on March 21. Posey was one of two passengers in a car that was swerving on the roadway, according to WPLG.

Authorities found cocaine and marijuana in separate bags inside a purse that Posey had on her lap. She admitted the marijuana was hers, but posed a bizarre theory about how the cocaine landed in her purse.

"I don't know anything about any cocaine," Posey said, according to the report. "It's a windy day. It must have flown through the window and into my purse."

Posey was booked into the county jail on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession. She was later released on bond.

