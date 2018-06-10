Woman dies after husband stabs her in neck during argument, police say

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Medical Examiner confirmed that a woman died Sunday after her husband stabbed her in the neck during an argument, police said.

Police were called to an apartment in the 12600 block of Scarsdale around 4 a.m. Sunday for a report of a stabbing.

According to police, the couple was arguing in their apartment when the man stabbed his wife in the neck, then fled the scene.

The woman was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead.

