Woman followed, forced into apartment at gunpoint, robbed, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for a man who followed a woman to her apartment Sunday, forced her into her home at gunpoint and robbed her of a "large sum" of cash.

Authorities were called to the Landmark Grandview luxury apartments at 15503 Vance Jackson Road around 3 p.m. after an off-duty officer, who works as a courtesy officer at the apartment complex, called in the robbery.

Police said the woman was returning to her apartment from the parking lot when a man followed her, then pulled out a gun and forced her into her apartment. The woman was able to get away and alert the off-duty courtesy officer, who lives nearby.

As the officer approached the woman's apartment, he and the robber met and got into a brief scuffle but the robber got away.

Authorities did not say how much the man made off with.

Police have a helicopter searching for the suspect, as well as police officers on the ground.

