SAN ANTONIO - A woman was killed and a man was arrested following a shooting Thursday morning on the city's Northeast Side.

The shooting was reported at an apartment complex in the 4800 block of Goldfield off Interstate 35 and Rittiman Road.

The fatal gunfire is being investigated as possible domestic violence

