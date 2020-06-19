Report: Iranian ex-judge dies in Romania after hotel fall

Forensic worker carry a body from a hotel downtown Bucharest, Romania, Friday, June 19, 2020. Gholamreza Mansouri, a former judge from Iran sought by his country to face corruption charges has died in unusual circumstances, Romanian media reported. Romanian police said only that a man had fallen from a high floor at a hotel in Bucharest, the Romanian capital, and was found dead. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

BUCHAREST – A former judge from Iran sought by his country to face corruption charges died Friday after a fall in a hotel, Romanian media reported Friday.

Romanian police said only that a man had fallen from a high floor at a hotel in Bucharest, the Romanian capital, and was found dead at 2:30 p.m. (1130 GMT). They didn't identify him.

Romanian media identified the victim as Gholamreza Mansouri, who fled Iran last year after authorities there alleged he took about 500,000 euros ($560,000) in bribes.

Mansouri, who was facing an extradition request by Iran, had denied the allegations. He said last week in a video statement that he left Iran for unspecified medical treatment and that coronavirus travel restrictions prevented him from returning to face the charges.

Earlier this week, journalist rights groups and Iranian dissidents urged Romania to not deport Mansouri, saying he should be prosecuted in Europe for ordering the mass arrest of reporters while serving as a judge in Tehran.

The German chapter of Reporters Without Borders filed a complaint with federal prosecutors in Germany last week, urging that Mansouri be investigated on allegations of torture and human rights abuses for ordering the arrest of 20 reporters in Iran in 2013.

German prosecutors confirmed Wednesday they were looking into the complaint, and Reporters without Borders said it had now filed a second complaint with Romanian authorities after learning Mansouri had slipped away from Germany already.

It was not clear when Mansouri traveled to Romania, but Iran’s judiciary spokesman, Gholamhossein Esmaeili, said June 13 that Mansouri had been arrested there and was expected to be returned to Iran “in the following days.”

According to Romanian authorities, Mansouri had been released from custody but kept under “judicial control," during which he was banned from leaving the country and was obliged to present himself to authorities at their request.

Mansouri is best known for ordering the mass arrest of the reporters in 2013 toward the end of hard-line President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad’s time in office.

But in 2012, he also banned the reformist Shargh daily newspaper and detained its editor-in-chief over a published cartoon that authorities deemed insulting to those who fought in the Iran-Iraq war.

