Two Spanish reporters, Irish activist killed in Burkina Faso

A soldier wounded in an attack lays in a bed in a military hospital in Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou Tuesday April 27, 2021. Three foreigners and one soldier are missing in Burkina Faso after being attacked in an ambush by gunmen during an anti-poaching patrol near a national park in the country's east near Pama town according to security and government officials. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)

OUAGADOUGOU – Two Spanish journalists and the Irish director of a wildlife foundation were killed Monday in an ambush in eastern Burkina Faso, the Spanish government and officials in the African country said Tuesday.

The two journalists were working with the wildlife campaigner on a documentary about poachers in a national park bordering Benin when they were attacked by gunmen, Spain's Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya said Tuesday in a press conference in Madrid.

The Spanish journalists were David Beriáin, 44, and Roberto Fraile, 47, both from northern Spain, said members of the Reporters Without Borders organization representing the two reporters' families.

Beriáin was conducting early research for a documentary project on how Burkina Faso’s authorities are tackling poaching, also focusing on the communities of people living in the park, according to media content producer Movistar Plus.

The company identified the Irish victim as Rory Young, director of the Chengeta Wildlife Foundation.

At the time of the attack, the three men were traveling with an anti-poaching patrol with about 40 people, said González Laya.

“It is a dangerous area where terrorists, bandits, and jihadists usually operate,” the minister said.

The Irish government said it was “aware of the reports and is liaising closely with international partners regarding the situation on the ground.”

