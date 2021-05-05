The Latest: Nepal extends lockdown for capital amid surge

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A family member mourns next to the bodies of COVID-19 victims before cremation on the bank of Bagmati River near Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, May 3, 2021. An infection surge in Nepal has prompted the government to impose new lockdowns in major cities and towns, restricting the movement of people and vehicles and shuttering markets, offices and schools. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

KATHMANDU, Nepal — Authorities extended a lockdown in Nepal's capital Kathmandu and surrounding districts by another week on Wednesday as the Himalayan nation recorded its highest daily tolls of COVID-19 infection and death.

The Ministry of Health said Tuesday 7,660 people tested positive for the coronavirus while 55 people had died.

The lockdown notice also said neighborhood grocery stores would be allowed to open only two hours in the morning and there would be further restrictions imposed on movement of vehicles to curb the spiking number of cases.

Nepal halted all domestic flights this week and international flights would be stopped from Thursday.

Nepal has recorded 351,005 cases while 3,417 people have died.

___

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

