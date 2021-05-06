Survivor of subway crash reflects on decision to change cars

Erik Bravo, 34, a survivor of Monday's subway collapse, poses for a photo in Mexico City, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Bravo is not exaggerating when he says that he could have been one of those who fell and, perhaps, would have lost his life when the overpass of the subway collapsed on Monday, and two of its bright orange carriage cars suddenly fell into a void. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

MEXICO CITY – A decision to change cars to get closer to a station exit may have saved Erik Bravo, a 34-year-old financial adviser who survived the collapse of an elevated line in Mexico City’s subway system that killed 25 people and injured around 80.

Bravo said Thursday that he and two colleagues from work were accustomed to taking the Number 12 line home from their jobs. His two friends got off late Monday, as usual, at their stops.

Alone, Bravo decided to put on his headphones and use the time before his stop at the Olivos station to walk forward through a couple of subway cars, to be closer to the exit at the end of the platform when he arrived.

The move likely kept him from disaster.

“You realize that, in some way, you got a second chance, because that could have been you," Bravo said.

As his car pulled next to the platform, he felt the train jerk, as if pulled from behind, and shutter to a stop as smoke filled the cabin. A male passenger shouted for people to lie on the floor for safety.

“People were desperate, they tried to break the glass, they wanted to open the windows to escape,” Bravo recalled.

The automatic doors wouldn't open, but a police officer told them that a door was open farther back.

