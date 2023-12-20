Congo votes for president as conflict and smudged ballots lead to fears election won't be credible

Election officials prepare to dispatch electoral kits ahead of the presidential elections, in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. Some 44 million people almost half the population are expected to vote for Congo's next president Wednesday in the country's fourth election since civil and regional wars ended in the early 2000s. Yet the election is facing enormous logistical problems sparking concern it could impact its credibility, say locals and Congo experts. (AP Photo/Samy Ntumba Shambuyi)

KINSHASA – Congo headed to the polls Wednesday to vote for president as authorities scrambled to finalize preparations in an election facing steep logistical and security challenges.

Some 44 million people — almost half the population — are expected to vote, but many including several million displaced by conflict in the vast country's east could struggle to cast their ballots. The fighting has prevented 1.5 million people from registering to vote.

Both outside observers and locals have warned that such challenges could affect the credibility of the vote in one of Africa's largest nations and one whose mineral resources are increasingly crucial to the global economy.

On the eve of the vote, some polling stations in the capital, Kinshasa, told Associated Press journalists they were still waiting for materials. Thousands of stations, particularly in remote areas, still might not have what they need on Wednesday.

A major concern is that ink on voting cards has smudged, making many illegible. That means people could be turned away from polling stations. In addition, the voter registration list hasn’t been properly audited.

“The organization of the elections raises lots of doubt regarding the credibility, the transparency and the reliability of the results,” said Bienvenu Matumo, a member of LUCHA, a local rights group.

The winner needs a majority of votes in the first round.

President Felix Tshisekedi seeks his second and final five-year term alongside about 20 other candidates. His main rival appears to be Moise Katumbi, the former governor of Katanga province and a millionaire businessperson whose campaign in 2018 was thwarted by the previous regime of former President Joseph Kabila.

But the opposition remains fractured, making Tshisekedi the likely favorite.

The son of a late, popular opposition figure, he has spent much of his presidency trying to consolidate power over state institutions and working to overcome a crisis of legitimacy after a contested election five years ago.

The election commission says it has made changes in the process to make it more credible, spending more than $1 billion on the vote since planning began two years ago. A key change from 2018 is that results from each of the 75,000 voting stations will be released one at a time, rather than being announced in bulk.

But given the logistical challenges, locals and analysts said the vote likely will be extended past Wednesday.

The results that should determine the winner should be the manual ones rather than the electronic count, said Rev. Eric Nsenga, a coordinator for the joint electoral observation mission between the Church of Christ for Congo and the Congolese National Episcopal Conference. He also warned against publicly releasing partial results as they are compiled in case it inflames tensions.

Already, some observers have alleged that the process has been far from transparent.

On Monday, the East African Community said its election observer mission was not granted access to Congo by authorities. Last month, the European Union canceled its observation mission after Congolese authorities did not authorize the use of satellite equipment for its deployment.

The vote is taking place as violence surges in eastern Congo, where more than 120 armed groups are fighting for power and resources or to protect their communities. They include the resurgence of M23 rebels, allegedly backed by neighboring Rwanda, which denies it.

