Police clash with protesters in Kenya as the military patrols the streets

Kenya army soldiers patrol around Nairobi, Kenya Thursday, June 27, 2024. Heavy security was deployed Thursday in Kenya's capital Nairobi ahead of planned protests against a controversial finance bill, despite the president's decision not to sign it after the plans sparked deadly chaos in the capital Tuesday and saw protesters storming and burning part of the parliament building. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

NAIROBI – Police in Kenya’s capital hurled tear gas Thursday to break up anti-tax protesters who continued to gather despite President William Ruto’s repudiation of unpopular tax legislation that prompted deadly unrest earlier in the week.

The finance legislation has drawn fierce resistance from a Kenyan public reeling from higher costs of living, especially from younger protesters, who stormed parliament on Tuesday and drew police fire in chaos that left several people dead — reportedly as many as 22.

Protesters who continued gather Thursday said they still don’t trust Ruto despite him sending the finance bill back to parliament with a vow to make budget cuts to replace the proposed new taxes and fees on a range of items and services, from egg imports to bank transfers.

Thursday's protests were at a smaller scale than Tuesday's, and every attempt by demonstrators to congregate was met by pushback from the police. The military also has been patrolling the city, despite a Wednesday court order that suspended their deployment to support police during the protests.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Wednesday urged the young protesters to call off any planned protests and give dialogue a chance.

The leaderless movement began online with young people demanding that legislators reject the proposed tax hikes. It later morphed into calls for the president's resignation after the bill was passed. On Tuesday, thousands of protesters stormed Kenya's parliament, burning parts of the building and sending lawmakers fleeing. Police opened fire and at least 22 people were reportedly killed.

Activists were divided about the agenda of Thursday's protests. One protester, Boniface Mwangi, urged others to peacefully march to parliament road where protesters were killed to pay their respects. “Invasion of the State House isn’t a solution," he wrote on X.

But Francis Gaitho, one of the many activists mobilizing the protests online, insisted that young people should march to the presidential residence, or State House.

Activists and others warned that the stakes were higher than in past protests, because Ruto vowed on Tuesday to quash unrest “at whatever cost."

Analyst Javas Bigambo told The Associated Press that the discontent is partly because Kenyans don't trust the president to implement the austerity measures he announced on Wednesday.

“Kenyans still have a problem with the economy and wastage in government," he said.

Bigambo said Ruto’s U-turn should be a “lesson on humility” as his initial reaction to this week's wave of protests on Tuesday was “not stately and full of emotions,” further agitating the protesters. He said the government should win back the populace by opening dialogue channels and ensuring a consultative budgeting process.

Parliament Speaker Moses Wetangula on Thursday referred the president's memorandum on the finance bill to the finance committee, which is expected to report back to the house in the next sitting. Parliament is on recess until July 23.

Businesspeople in Nairobi were standing guard outside their shops on Thursday to prevent looting and vandalism, which took place during Tuesday's protests. Major roads leading to key government buildings, including parliament, have been blocked.

Outside Nairobi, protests have been reported in Mombasa, Kisumu, Migori and other major towns.

The International Monetary Fund, which had agreed with the Kenyan government on reforms that were to be implemented with the new tax plan, said on Wednesday that it was concerned about the tragic events in the country.

“The IMF is closely monitoring the situation in Kenya. Our main goal in supporting Kenya is to help it overcome the difficult economic challenges it faces and improve its economic prospects and the well-being of its people,” read a statement.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday spoke with Ruto, thanking him for taking steps to reduce tensions.

“The secretary underscored the importance of security forces demonstrating restraint and refraining from violence and encouraged prompt investigations into allegations of human rights abuses,” a statement read.

Ruto has been embraced by Washington as a welcome, stable partner in Africa, while frustration grows elsewhere on the continent with the U.S. and other Western powers.

In May, Ruto went to Washington in the first state visit by an African leader in 16 years. On Tuesday, as the protests erupted, the U.S. designated Kenya as its first major non-NATO ally in sub-Saharan Africa, a largely symbolic act but one highlighting their security partnership. Also Tuesday, hundreds of Kenyan police deployed to lead a multinational force against gangs in Haiti, an initiative that brought thanks from U.S. President Joe Biden.