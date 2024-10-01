87º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

World

Humberto Ortega, Nicaragua's ex-military chief who later turned critic of his brother, dies at 77

Associated Press

Tags: Humberto Ortega, World news, Daniel Ortega
FILE - General Humberto Ortega, head of the Nicaraguan Army, confirms the announcement of his retirement from the army at the presidential house in Managua, Nicaragua, May 18, 1994. (AP Photo/Mark Hume, File) (Mark Hume, 1994 AP)

MEXICO CITY – Nicaraguan guerrilla fighter Humberto Ortega, a Sandinista defense minister who later in life became a critic of his older brother President Daniel Ortega, has died at age 77, Nicaragua's government announced Monday.

The younger Ortega became the head of the Sandinista army and the country’s defense minister after the overthrow of dictator Anastasio Somoza in 1979.

Recommended Videos

Later in life, Humberto Ortega publicly criticized some actions of his brother’s increasingly repressive administrations.

He had been ill and effectively under house arrest for some time and died Monday at a military hospital, according to a statement by the Nicaraguan military posted on social media.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Recommended Videos