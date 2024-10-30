Georgia begins investigating its disputed election but the opposition calls the probe into question

A demonstrator holds an EU and a Georgian national flags attending an opposition protest against the results of the parliamentary election in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)

TBILISI – The Prosecutor’s Office in Georgia said Wednesday it has launched an investigation into alleged vote rigging in last weekend’s parliamentary election, which officials said was won by the ruling party and the opposition denounced as illegitimate.

The opposition immediately raised objections that the Prosecutor’s Office would not conduct an independent investigation because its head was appointed by parliament, which is dominated by the Georgian Dream ruling party.

Georgian Dream, which has deepened the South Caucasus nation’s ties with Russia, was declared the winner of Saturday’s election with about 54% of the vote. The balloting was seen by many Georgians as a choice between continuing to support the ruling party or seeking closer integration with the European Union.

European observers said the election took place in a “divisive” environment marked by intimidation and instances of vote-buying, double voting and physical violence. Georgian observers also reported multiple violations and said the results do not reflect “the will of the Georgian people.”

The United States and the EU have called for a full and transparent investigation of the alleged violations.

Thousands of people rallied outside the parliament building Monday night to hear opposition speakers, including President Salome Zourabichvili, denounce what they called a stolen election.

The nation of 3.7 million people, which borders Russia, was granted the status of an EU candidate in 2022, but Brussels halted the process indefinitely after the parliament, dominated by Georgian Dream, adopted a “foreign influence law,” similar to ones enacted in Russia to crack down on dissent.

The party was set up by Bidzina Ivanishvili, a shadowy billionaire who made his fortune in Russia and served briefly as Georgia’s prime minister but has stayed out of public view since 2013.

The investigation was requested by the Central Election Commission, and Zourabichvili was summoned for questioning Thursday about the allegations; others “who may possess information related to the alleged criminal act” also would be questioned, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

But Salome Samadashvili of the opposition Strong Georgia coalition, questioned whether the Prosecutor's office was independent of Ivanishvili's influence.

“If somebody thinks that they can fool the Georgian people or our international partners into believing that Bidzina will investigate his own election fraud, they are mistaken. Nobody can be fooled,” Samadashvili said.

“That is why we are saying that the investigation should be conducted by an international mission with the adequate mandate and qualifications. Until this is done, this election cannot and will not have legitimacy or trust,” she added.

Zourabichvili, who has a mostly ceremonial role as president, suggested that “Russian elections” were held in the country, and said “technology was used to whitewash counterfeiting. Such a thing has never happened before.”