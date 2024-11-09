At least 13 killed and 30 wounded in Quetta train station bombing, Pakistani officials say

(Uncredited, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

This is a locator map for Pakistan with its capital, Islamabad, and the Kashmir region. (AP Photo)

QUETTA – A powerful bombing at a Quetta rail station in southwestern Pakistan on Saturday killed at least 13 people and wounded 30 others, police and government officials said.

Mohammad Baloch, a senior police officer, said a bomb exploded when passengers were waiting for a train to travel to the garrison city of Rawalpindi from Quetta, the capital of the restive Balochistan province.

Shahid Rind, a government spokesperson, said the death toll from the attack was likely to rise as some of the wounded passengers were listed in critical condition.

Local media reported that at least 20 people died in the bombing.