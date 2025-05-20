The EU says it will lift sanctions on Syria but leave those on the former Assad regime

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas speaks with the media as she arrives for a meeting of EU defense ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

BARCELONA – The European Union will lift sanctions on Syria's economy but keep those in place targeting the former Assad regime, the EU's top diplomat announced Tuesday.

Foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas spoke after chairing a meeting of foreign ministers from the 27-member bloc. She said the decision was designed to avert poverty and radicalism in the country after more than a decade of civil war sent millions fleeing, including to Europe.

The sanctions are “conditional” and could be resumed if the new government of Ahmad al-Sharaa doesn’t keep the peace, Kallas said.

“Saving lives must be our top priority on Syria," she said.

The announcement came a week after U.S. President Donald Trump's meeting with al-Sharaa and his announcement that the U.S. would ease sanctions on Syria. Lifting sanctions could bring much-needed investment to Syria, which needs tens of billions of dollars to restore its battered infrastructure.

An insurgency late last year unseated former Syrian President Bashar Assad and ended the civil war that decimated much of the country’s infrastructure. The United Nations estimates that 90% of Syrians live in poverty and state-supplied electricity comes as little as two hours every day.

Earlier in the day, Kallas acknowledged concerns about sectarian conflict but said “we don't have a choice” but to lift sanctions and bolster the Syrian economy: “We actually either give them possibility to stabilize the country or we don’t do that and we have something like what we have in Afghanistan.”

Kallas added: “There can be no peace without the path to economic recovery, and we all need a stable Syria."

She did not provide details or timing on the lifting of sanctions. But a European Council statement said it would keep “sanctions based on security grounds, including arms and technology that might be used for internal repression. In addition, the EU will introduce additional targeted restrictive measures against human rights violators and those fueling instability in Syria.”

Syrians had celebrated in streets across the country after Trump's announcement, and Arab leaders in neighboring nations that host millions of refugees who fled Syria’s war praised it.