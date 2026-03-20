The Latest: Iran's Revolutionary Guard says Tehran still building missiles and the war will go on

People take shelter in an Underground tunnel as air raid sirens signal a warning of incoming Iranian missiles in Jerusalem, Thursday, March 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

The spokesman for Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard insisted Friday that Tehran was still building missiles, seeking to counter a claim by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that it no longer could.

Gen. Ali Mohammad Naeini also said the Iran war would go on.

Recommended Videos

“These people expect the war to continue until the enemy is completely exhausted,” the general said of the Iranian public. “This war must end when the shadow of war is lifted from the country."

The war persisted Friday in drawing Arab neighbors directly into the conflict, with heavy explosions shaking Dubai early in the morning as air defenses intercepted incoming fire over the city as people observed Eid al-Fitr, the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Bahrain’s Interior Ministry reported a fire erupted Friday morning after shrapnel fell on a warehouse in the island kingdom, while Kuwait said it worked to intercept incoming Iranian fire. Saudi Arabia reported shooting down multiple Iranian drones targeting its oil-rich Eastern Province.

Israel hit the Iranian capital Tehran with airstrikes Friday morning. Activists reported sounds of the strikes around the city as Iranians marked Nowruz, the Persian New Year.

The morning attacks followed Israel's pledge the previous day to refrain from more strikes on a key Iranian gas field, while Iran kept up its wave of attacks on oil and gas facilities around the Gulf, which have caused millions of people to move into shelters and sent shock waves through the global economy.

The price of Brent crude oil, the international standard, has spiked since Israel and the U.S. started the war with Iran. The death toll from Israeli strikes in Lebanon topped 1,000 people on Thursday during renewed fighting with the militant group Hezbollah.

Here is the latest:

Iran supreme leader calls for ‘security’ to be taken from enemies

Iran’s new Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei called Friday for the enemies of his nations to have their “security” taken away, his latest message to the public.

Khamenei made the remarks in a statement issued on his behalf to President Masoud Pezeshkian after Israel killed Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib.

Khamenei hasn’t been seen since he was named as supreme leader, succeeding his father, the 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the first day of the war on Feb. 28.

There have been growing comments from American and Israeli officials that Mojtaba Khamenei was hurt in the war.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard says it is still making missiles

The spokesman for Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard insisted Friday that Tehran was still building missiles, seeking to counter a claim by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that it no longer could.

Gen. Ali Mohammad Naeini made the comments in a report quoted by Iran’s state-run IRAN newspaper.

Referencing how Iranian schools consider a 20 as a perfect score, the general said: “Our missile industry score is 20 and there is no concern in this regard because we are producing missiles even during war conditions, which is amazing, and there is no particular problem in stockpiling.”

He also said the war would go on.

“These people expect the war to continue until the enemy is completely exhausted,” the general said of the Iranian public. “This war must end when the shadow of war is lifted from the country.

Kuwait says drone hit Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery again

Fire crews in Kuwait were working to contain a blaze early Friday in one of Mina Al-Ahmadi’s oil refinery units.

The firest resulted from an Iranian drone attack, thee Kuwait fire force said.

There was no immediate information about the extent of damage.

This was the second attack on the refinery by Iranian drones Friday morning.

Israel says it struck Syrian military post after attacks on Druze

Israel’s military said Friday it struck sites in Syria in response to attacks against the Druze.

The army said it struck infrastructure belonging to Syria in response to attacks on Druze population in Sweida in southern Syria.

Syria’s state-run SANA news agency did not immediately acknowledge the attack, which marks the first Israeli attack on Syria as its war with the United States targeting Iran continues.

Israel has a significant Druze population. Israel previously has intervened in defense of the Druze in Syria, launching dozens of airstrikes on convoys of government fighters and even striking the Syrian Defense Ministry headquarters in central Damascus.

Kuwait says refinery hit by Iranian drones, sparking fires

Kuwait said Friday its Mina Al-Ahmadi oil refinery again came under attack by Iranian drones, which sparked a fire at several of its units.

Iranian state television acknowledged the attack Friday without claiming responsibility.

Kuwait said firefighters were trying to control the blazes and there were no immediate injuries from the attack.

The Iranian attack came as Kuwait marked Eid al-Fitr, the celebration marking the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

The attack Friday comes as Iran increasingly targets energy sites in Gulf Arab states after Israel on Wednesday bombed Iran’s massive South Pars offshore natural gas field in the Persian Gulf.

Mina Al-Ahmadi can process some 730,000 barrels of oil per day. It is one of three oil refineries in Kuwait, a tiny, oil-rich nation on the Persian Gulf.

The Kuwait Petroleum Corp. said it shut down the units affected by the attack. Kuwait has been unable to export its oil as the war has gone on because it relies on sending it out by sea through the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, a particular target of Iranian attack as the war has gone on.

Shrapnel sparks fire in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia destroys drones

Bahrain’s Interior Ministry reported a fire erupted Friday morning after shrapnel fell on a warehouse in the island kingdom. Firefighters worked to control the blaze, it said.

Saudi Arabia reported shooting down multiple Iranian drones Friday morning targeting its oil-rich Eastern Province.

Explosions shake Dubai

Heavy explosions shook Dubai in the United Arab Emirates early Friday as air defenses intercepted incoming fire over the city.

A missile alert sounded prior to the strike, with authorities saying there were activating air defenses to counter an Iranian barrage.

The Dubai Media Office, the sheikhdom’s government communication’s arm, said, “Authorities in Dubai confirm the success of all air interception operations, with no injuries reported.”

It came as the UAE marked Eid al-Fitr, the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, and as mosques made the day’s first call to prayers.

Kuwait also said Friday morning it had worked to intercept incoming Iranian fire.

Iranians mark Nowruz under early morning airstrikes

Iranians marked Nowruz, or the Persian New Year, early Friday morning as airstrikes began.

Israel’s military said very early Friday it had begun to strike Tehran.

Activists reported hearing strikes around Tehran after Israel’s announcement of a new wave of attacks.

The announcement came after an intense day of Iranian missile strikes targeting Israel, with more than a dozen launches on Thursday alone, according to Israel’s military.