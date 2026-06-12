Indonesian students protest government policies as economic pressures grow

A student protester holds up a mask of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto during a rally against a fuel price hike, government inefficient spendings, and military involvement in civilian affairs in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, June 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

JAKARTA – Hundreds of Indonesian students rallied Friday in Indonesia’s capital, demanding lower fuel and food prices and urging President Prabowo Subianto to roll back costly state spending programs as economic pressures mount.

The protest was held after the prices of some fuel jumped 32% this week for the first time since the United States launched its war against Iran more than three months ago.

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About 1,500 protesters attempted to march toward the Hotel Indonesia traffic circle, a key Jakarta landmark, after Friday prayers. Anti-riot police blocked many of them from reaching the site, which has long been off-limits for rallies because of its location at the heart of the city's main business and commercial district.

More than 6,000 police and soldiers were deployed to secure key sites, including the presidential palace, and directed the protesters toward areas near the parliament building and the National Monument park. But many demonstrators resisted, saying they wanted to hold their protest in the business district due to their concerns about economic conditions.

“People will not be silent, they will speak out when they cannot eat, cannot work, cannot have a decent life. That is the simple reason why we are taking to the streets today,” said Jordan, a student protester who goes by a single name.

Some protesters forcefully kicked a line of large black metal police shields in an attempt to break through a strong barricade of anti-riot officers, others chanting “Revolution!”

Amid the signs of economic pressure, Indonesia’s rupiah currency has also come under pressure recently, hitting a historic low of 18,000 rupiah to the U.S. dollar earlier this month.

Demonstrators demanded cuts to what they called wasteful state spending, lower prices for fuel and staple goods, and a halt to major government programs such as a free meals program and a plan to revitalize rural areas.

The food program, costing about 268 trillion rupiah ($15 billion) for this year alone, is aimed at alleviating poverty and malnutrition. Prabowo recently fired the head of the program amid a massive graft probe.

They also called for an end to what they described as the growing role of the military in civilian affairs, something they view as a threat to the young democracy.

“The government is in denial about the current situation," said Yatalathof Ma’shum Imawan, who chairs the student organization that organized the rally. “We urge Prabowo to have the courage to acknowledge his mistake and stop denying it."

Friday’s demonstration marks one of the largest student mobilizations since nationwide protests erupted last August, when thousands took to the streets and clashes with security forces left at least 13 people dead.

The noisy demonstrators dispersed peacefully as night fell.

Similar protests were also held in other cities, including West Java's Bandung city and in Pontianak, a city on Borneo island.

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Associated Press journalists Edna Tarigan and Dita Alangkara in Jakarta, Indonesia, contributed to this report.