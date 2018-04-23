YETI cuts ties with NRA

The National Rifle Association says YETI is no longer doing business with it.

An email to members was published on the website of the NRA-ILA, which is the lobbying arm of the NRA.

The email explains that in the past, YETI Coolers and other products have been used at the Friends of NRA Foundation Banquet and Auction events around the country.

"Suddenly, without prior notice, YETI has declined to do business with The NRA Foundation saying they no longer wish to be an NRA vendor, and refused to say why. They will only say they will no longer sell products to The NRA Foundation. That certainly isn't sportsmanlike. In fact, YETI should be ashamed. "

The NRA Foundation is 501(c)(3) nonprofit, charitable organization.

Yeti hasn't issued any official statement on the matter, but the company is just one of a growing list of companies which have severed ties with the NRA after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

RELATED: KSAT Special Report: Generation Under Fire

The following companies are among those which have ended member benefits with the NRA this year:

The First National Bank of Omaha

Enterprise Rent-A-Car

Alamo Rent a Car

National Car Rental

Symantec

Hertz

MetLife

SimpliSafe

Avis

Budget Rent a Car

Allied

North American Moving

TrueCar

Delta Airlines

United Airlines

Paramount RX

Starkey

Yeti

However, it's been reported that in the days and weeks after the February 14 shooting, the NRA saw a significant spike in donations.

READ: Donations to the NRA tripled after the Parkland, Florida shooting

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.