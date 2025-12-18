How SAPD SAFFE officers work with South Side businesses to prevent crime

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police SAFFE officers on the South Side are spreading the word about their free crime-prevention services by connecting directly with local businesses.

Officers Summerville and Puente patrol along Pleasanton Road as part of the SAFFE unit — short for San Antonio Fear Free Environment.

“Besides the homeless problem, some of the issues we’ve encountered with businesses is suspicious vehicles, suspicious persons, break-ins and break-ins of vehicles,” Summerville said. “So we try to be as visible as we can.”

At a South Side barbecue restaurant, the officers met with manager Luis Meza, who said his most frequent calls to police involve people refusing to leave the property.

“The complaints I’ve gotten when I come here was maybe for someone who was not wanted,” Summerville said.

SAFFE officers are assigned to every SAPD substation and focus on building relationships within the neighborhoods they serve.

“As SAFFE officers, we get to build that rapport with business owners, managers, and not even just them, even with the homeless,” Puente said. “We get to have the relationship with them.”

In October, South Side business owners told KSAT they noticed an increase in crime. SAPD said SAFFE officers are designed to serve as a first line of help, offering one-on-one guidance tailored to each property.

Summerville and Puente pointed out specific changes — from improved lighting to property layout adjustments — that could reduce crime risks.

“You have a dumpster right here, so kind of suggest boarding it up with the cement, locking it up,” Puente said. “Sometimes it’s difficult for businesses to do that.”

Puente said the job is personal.

“I want to help the community as best as I can,” Puente said. “That’s one of the reasons I became an officer.”

City data shows overall property crime in San Antonio is down nearly 18%. SAPD urges residents and business owners to remain vigilant and take advantage of available resources.

“Contact your SAFFE officer. Get to know who they are,” Summerville said. “You can meet us on a face-to-face basis or over the phone, but we’re there for you.”

