Local businesses launch donation drive for South Side family after fatal crash

SAN ANTONIO – Just months after a deadly crash on the South Side, a family is now forced to go through the holiday season without a mother.

That’s why two San Antonio businesses are stepping up to help before Christmas.

It’s been four months since Jeanette Espitia died while trying to cross Southeast Military Drive. She was a mother to three, and she was also eight months pregnant.

Her brother, Jesse Espitia, said he still can’t believe she’s gone.

“We still feel her here sometimes,” he said. “It’ll be a lonely Christmas just with us and the kids, but we will get through.”

The Espitia family’s story helped push the city and the state to improve a stretch of Southeast Military Drive. A crosswalk was upgraded because of what happened.

Their story also hit close to home for Olga Garcia and Robert Guerrero.

Garcia said her cousin was killed in a hit-and-run in 2024 on Culebra Road. His name was Dylan Sandoval. That’s why when Garcia heard about Jeanette’s children, she wanted to find a way to help.

Garcia is the head cashier at La Amistad Tortilleria, located at 2754 Culebra Road. Guerrero is the sales manager of J R Guerrero Roofing. Both businesses are teaming up to collect monetary and physical donations for the Espitia family this holiday season.

“We’re looking for all types of donations,” Guerrero said.

Anyone can bring donation items, gift cards or money to La Amistad during business hours. Specifically, they’re looking for the following:

For Jeanette’s 10-year-old son: clothing in a 2XL men’s size and a 10½ men’s shoe size

For Jeanette’s 4-year-old daughter: girls’ XL in clothing and kids’ 2 shoe size

For Jeanette’s 1-year-old daughter: 4t or 5r in clothing and toddlers’ 8 shoe size

“If we all give a little bit, that can be a lot to a family in need,” Guerrero said.

Jesse Espitia said he’s beyond grateful for the help they’ve received so far.

“I thank San Antonio,” he said. “I thank the community for never forgetting us. I really appreciate that.”

La Amistad is also collecting toys for its annual drive at 2 p.m. this Saturday for any San Antonio families in need.

