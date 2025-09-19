Dangerous San Antonio crosswalk made safer after KSAT report

SAN ANTONIO – Walking across one Southeast side street is safer after city crews fixed a broken crosswalk signal.

In the last month, two people died while trying to cross Southeast Military Drive between Old Corpus Christi Highway and South Presa.

KSAT reported the signal at the crosswalk was broken last week. City crews have since fixed the signal.

Jeanette Espitia and her unborn child were hit and killed while trying to cross the street on Aug. 21. Her family held a vigil for her on Aug. 26.

Hours later, in the early morning of Aug. 27, San Antonio police said Noah Patterson, 28, was hit and seriously injured while trying to cross Southeast Military Drive. He died a few days later in the hospital.

Last week, KSAT reported there was a button missing to the crosswalk signal and notified a city spokesperson.

Days later, neighbors said construction crews were working on the crosswalk.

On Tuesday, that same city spokesperson confirmed to KSAT that Public Works was “fixing elements of the mid-block crossing that were broken.”

While construction signs were in the area Thursday, crews confirmed the crossing is now “functioning normally.”

