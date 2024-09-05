Man killed in West Side hit-and-run identified by medical examiner

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man killed in a hit-and-run crash on the city’s West Side late Tuesday night.

Dylan Michael Sandoval was fatally struck by a pickup truck around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Culebra Road and North General McMullen.

According to police, Sandoval was attempting to cross Culebra when he was hit by the pickup. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the vehicle did not stop to render aid. That person has not been found.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.