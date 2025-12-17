Foggy, drizzly, and damp this morning

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

FOGGY & DRIZZLY MORNING: Low visibility and damp conditions

STAYS CLOUDY: Skies will generally stay cloudy today, highs in the 60s

AM FOG, FRONT THURSDAY: Another round of fog tomorrow, then clearing and breezy

WARM WEEKEND, CHRISTMAS WEEK: Temps in the 70s and 80s will be the norm

FORECAST

DENSE FOG THIS MORNING

Visibility may drop below a quarter of a mile in San Antonio this morning. Meantime, drizzle will keep the roads damp. Expect the morning commute to be a bit slower. By midday, the fog will lift and the drizzle will come to an end. A few light showers are possible this afternoon, otherwise it’ll be cloudy and mild. Highs today are forecast to reach the upper-60s.

AM FOG, THEN A COLD FRONT ON THURSDAY

Another round of fog is possible Thursday morning. Skies will eventually clear, with warm temperatures tomorrow afternoon (upper-70s). A cold front will sweep through late in the day, picking up winds out of the north. This front will cool us down some, but generally will not have big impacts on the forecast.

Gusty winds will occur behind a cold front late Thursday (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

STILL TRENDING WARM FOR THE WEEKEND, NEXT WEEK

Despite rounds of morning cloud cover, temperatures will be warm this weekend. Most of us will be in the 70s during the afternoon, while morning lows will sit in the 50s. That’ll also be the case for the days leading up to Christmas. Daytime highs around Christmas look to be near 80, which would rank us in the top 5 of the hottest Christmas Days on record.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.

